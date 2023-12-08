Dave the Diver is getting a Dredge content pack very soon

Developer Mintrocket has announced a superb crossover between its game Dave the Diver and lovecraftian horror fishing-sim Dredge, and the best part is that it’s going to be free, and is coming on December 15th to Nintendo Switch and PC.

The collaboration will add new fish, recipes, and a new character from the world of Dredge into Dave the Diver, but also means both games are on sale at a discounted price via a bundle called “Dredging and Diving Bundle” on Steam.

“It was pretty awesome to see great success for another studio inspired by the infinite possibilities of an ocean-faring adventure, especially one with fishing at the core of the experience much like our own,” says Game Director Jaeho Hwang of Mintrocket. “Creating this crossover DLC is what our passionate fans in the community have been eager for, so combining our two distinct flavors in this DLC makes so much sense. We hope it’s full of fun experiences for all players.”

“We’ve been fans of Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver since early access and like millions of others, have enjoyed hours exploring the Giant Blue Hole,” says the Black Salt Games team. “We were amazed to find our admiration was mutual when their team reached out to us after we launched Dredge, our own contribution to the rising Rod-like genre. This collaboration marries two unique fishing experiences and showcases what’s great about the gaming spirit in our community; celebrating each other’s work and delivering a great time for our players.”

Here’s what to expect from the free content pack, via the press release:

A new “Fog” weather event, which introduces the DREDGE content later in the game

Drive Dave’s boat similar to DREDGE gameplay, choosing different diving spots

Catch Aberrations, unique creatures with diverse attack patterns

New night map to explore

New weapon, the Drain Gun (can be created using Aberrant material)

New “Hooded Figures” to serve at Bancho Sushi using unique dishes created from Aberrant fish

Dave the Diver and Dredge are both out now, the new content pack is coming on December 15th, for free.