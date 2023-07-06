Dredge gets new aberrations and photo mode via update

The update for Dredge that adds photo mode and new aberrations from the deep, as well as new modes, has been released today.

Black Salt Games and Team17 Digital has confirmed the free update has now hit, and what it includes. Obviously the photo mode will be interesting to many, as the team says that it has “been a regularly requested feature since Dredge launched on 30th March, but like the game, all isn’t as it seems”, adding that before you can use it, you have to fish for a piece of equipment and “exchange it with a new islander, a photographer, for the new device”.

This is all part of the roadmap announced in May, and the new Passive Play Mode is aimed at people who don’t want as much of a challenge as the main game offers, with Team17 saying it allows players to “lean into the game’s laid back fishing gameplay while avoiding the more sinister side of the adventure”.

As mentioned, there are also ten new aberrations to be caught, and there’s even new wildlife events to check out including “a graceful whale shark – the largest living nonmammalian vertebrate – and pods of orca whales. Finally, a new monster from the deep has also been added, sure to ‘terror-ray-se’ even the hardiest of fishing vessels”.

Dredge came out this year (March 30th), and we loved it. In Lyle’s 9/10 scoring review, he said it “is a fishing game that breaks all the rules, and is all the better for it. The combination of relaxing fishing and Lovecraftian horror is a match made in heaven (or maybe hell) and the loop of catching sea creatures and selling them for upgrades is consistently compelling. If you think you can handle the horrors that lie beneath, you’ll find a fantastic game that’s unlike anything else”.

Dredge is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.