Dredge gets third free update, adds more customisation

Black Salt Games and Team17 Digital have together announced the third free update for Dredge, which will be coming today. The third free update for Dredge will add the ability to customise your craft and “beef up their bestiary as they scour the depths for 13 creepy new craberrations”.

There will be a new “Painter” character in the starting area of the game and there you can choose a flag for you vessel as well as a “new lick of paint”. Capturing the new 13 “twisted crustaceans” will unlock even more customisation options, says the team. This third update comes not long after the developers added more to catch, a photo mode, and “cosy” mode, back in July.

We loved Dredge when we reviewed it, awarding it a 9/10 score and saying that it’s “a fishing game that breaks all the rules, and is all the better for it. The combination of relaxing fishing and Lovecraftian horror is a match made in heaven (or maybe hell) and the loop of catching sea creatures and selling them for upgrades is consistently compelling. If you think you can handle the horrors that lie beneath, you’ll find a fantastic game that’s unlike anything else.”

But in case you’re not familiar, here’s a list of key features for the game:

Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth

Dredge the Depths: Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities, including the camera to unlock the new Photo Mode

Study Your Craft: Research special equipment and upgrade your boat's capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios

Fish to Survive: Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations

Fight the Unfathomable: Strengthen your mind and use your abilities to survive trips out on the water after dark.

Dredge is out now for PC (Steam, GOG), Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.