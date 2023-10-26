Dave the Diver hits Switch today, launch trailer is here

After rave reviews on PC from pretty much everyone who played it, the incredible Dave the Diver is now available on Nintendo Switch, and the launch trailer has been released.

Having sold over a million copies on PC by June, it’s now hit a cumulative sales figure of over 2 million, and you can now play it on Switch, with a digital store price of $19.99. It has an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam with over 55,000 players reviewing it, and has just been given an update by developer MintRocket adding new missions, new fish to catch, a new event boss, and more.

Check out the new live action trailer for the Switch release, below:

Dave the Diver is a particularly delectable slice of gaming with exploration, collection, and tycoon gaming as its key ingredients with mini-games sprinkled on top for an extra dash of fun. Console gamers have expectedly and excitedly requested the game come to their libraries and now they get to play it on the go via the Nintendo Switch. As the mystery unravels, players will unlock new ways to play, uncover new tools to use, and unleash challenging boss creatures. All of this combines for a game that Nintendo Switch players will find unbelievable!

We chatted about Dave on our podcast back when it hit PC, and Lyle scored it 9.5/10, saying it “is a sensational game that combines deep sea diving and restaurant management to create an experience that must be played to be believed. The amount of ideas packed into this adventure is ludicrous, and thanks to a whole lot of varied missions you’ll always have something to be working towards. If you play one game this week, play Dave the Diver – you won’t regret it”.

Dave the Diver is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.