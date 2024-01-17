Wakerunners is the newly unveiled game from Dave the Diver studio

What do you do after making a rip-roaring success like Dave the Diver, well you completely change genre with a game called Wakerunners, apparently.

Wakerunners is a “4v4 and 5v5 action game set in a dystopian sci-fi future”, says developer Mintrocket (a studio under Nexon), with the studio also confirming a playable demo will be a part of Steam Next Fest from February 5th, 2024, though “the detailed schedule for the demo will be announced at a later date”.

The first gameplay trailer (which looks incredibly frantic) is available below:

A ravaged Earth is now the site of skirmishes between surviving factions. The fast-paced gameplay features combat at close-quarters, while combatants glide across battle arenas at high speeds, using a unique acceleration and deceleration mechanic. Wakerunners offers a variety of characters, each with unique abilities, personas, and battle styles. Players have the ability to swap characters mid-battle, which allows them to strategically use a variety of skills throughout a battle. There will be five different game modes and seven playable characters available in the upcoming Steam Next Fest demo. Game modes will include: Team Deathmatch Mode, Raider Mode, Control Conquest Mode, Command Siege Mode, and Escort Mode.

You can get involved with the playtest via the official Steam page, here. The game was originally known as “Project TB” and that was revealed back in May 2022, in the meantime the team have released Dave the Diver on PC, and now on Switch.

Even that Switch version was great, with Mick saying “Dave the Diver on Nintendo Switch is a game that thoroughly deserves your attention. It continues to reveal new mechanics and side activities well past the the dozen-hour mark and crams in so much that it’s impossible to become bored with it all. Exploring the ocean and serving sushi might be the tentpoles of the game, but there’s so much more depth to Dave the Diver (pun intended) that everyone should play it at some point”.

The team is also busy making Nakwon: Last Paradise, a shooter set in a Zombie Apocalypse.

Keep your eyes peeled for the schedule for that playtest for Wakerunners, coming on February 5th.