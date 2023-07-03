Farming Simulator 22 getting new map and machines on July 25th

Not even a week after lots of new announcements for Farming Simulator 22, Giants Software has confirmed the next content drop for this month.

Coming to PC and consoles on July 25th, Farming Simulator 22 is getting a new map along with 14 machines from German manufacturer, HORSCH. The new map is the HORSCH AgroVation farm located in Kněžmost, Czech Republic, and the developer says that “players look forward to a faithfully recreated environment from the real world. The farm layout with its small to large fields and various storage buildings was digitized for Farming Simulator 22 and equips farmers with a fleet of brand-new HORSCH machines that debut in the game”.

Check out the new trailer, then let’s get into the new machines you can use.

Efficient tillage, seedbed preparation, drilling and more: The HORSCH AgroVation Pack features efficient high-performance machines like the Maestro 24.50 SV precision planter and the Avatar 12.25 D seed drill, the Cura 24 ST weeder, or the Cultro 12 TC mulcher, and Transformer 12 VF hoe.

Here’s the complete list:

​

Avatar 12.25 SD (Seed Drill)

Cultro 9 TC (Mulcher)

Cultro 12 TC (Mulcher)

Cura 24 ST (Weeder)

Finer 6 SL (Shallow Cultivator)

Joker 8 RT (Disc Harrow)

Maestro 9.75 RX (Precision Planter)

Maestro 24.50 SV (Precision Planter)

Partner 1600 FT (Additional Tank)

Pronto 3 DC (Seed Drill)

Pronto 6 DC (Seed Drill)

Taro 6 SL (Seed Drill)

Tiger 8 MT (Cultivator)

Transformer 12 VF (Hoe)

During this year’s FarmCon, the premium expansion will be presented, but for now there’s a trailer to have a look at. The premium edition will include the game, obviously, six maps, seven content packs, and two expansions. It’ll also include the co-op and competitive multiplayer, which was recently revealed fully.

The premium expansion is available separately, but comes as part of the premium edition, and adds a new map called Zielonka, which is an environment in Central Europe, which the developer says is “perfect to grow vegetables, as carrots, parsnips & red beet are added to the list of overall 20 crops, alongside new factories, and production chains”.

Farming Simulator 22 is out now for PC, Mac, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.