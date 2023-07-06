Naraka: Bladepoint coming to PlayStation 5, also going free-to-play

Huge news for all Naraka: Bladepoint fans, as not only is it coming to PlayStation 5 on July 13th, it’s also going free everywhere else. The game has had multiple crossovers with some seriously major properties, but now it looks set to go to an even wider audience thanks to both of these announcements.

The 60-player PVP melee battle royale title will be going free-to-play on the same date the PlayStation 5 version hits (July 13th), with cross-platform accessibility on all systems. This also ties in with the second anniversary for Naraka: Bladepoint, and also the point at which the game has crossed the 20 million unique players threshold.

Here’s some of the new content, features, and updates coming to the game, and as a bonus, a created player that looks like Kratos from God of War.

Capture the Spirit Well: A 12v12 gang wars battle that allows players to capture locations to earn points

Veteran rewards: Players who previously purchased the game will receive in game gold equivalent to what edition they currently possess and more

