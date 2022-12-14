Naraka: Bladepoint and Nier crossover announced

At Naraka Fest 2022, 24 Entertainment has announced a whole host of content for Naraka: Bladepoint, including a Nier crossover, and much more. This is all ahead of this week’s World Championship finals that are happening in Singapore, and there really is a lot of content coming down the pike for Naraka: Bladepoint.

First up is the new weapon, the “Pole Staff”. Following the recent addition of NARAKA’s Shaolin-inspired Staff, another new weapon type is on the way. Looking to expand the game’s melee arsenal even further, 24 Entertainment plan to introduce the Pole Staff in February 2023. Heavy, yet powerful, and styled after the Chinese God of War, Guan Yu, its legendary Souljade can summon his mythic steed, Red Hare, ready for battle.

Next up, we’ve a new hero called Feria Shen. You can see her official information below:

Just as ferocious, we have our next confirmed playable hero for NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Feria Shen. Adept in combat as a weapons master, she’s also a famed mech rider. In the heat of battle she can trigger her Ultimate to summon Trouble, a mech companion armed with a pair of devastating Swarm launchers, raining down fire on her enemies. Feria Shen will be available in-game later this month on December 22nd.

As well as all of this, 24 Entertainment has confirmed the game is also coming to Xbox One, and will launch on that system on December 22nd, also appearing in Game Pass alongside the Series S|X version that launched earlier this year. New content in the form of Showdown Chapter III is coming, which the developer says “will be arriving in January 2023, so squad up and get ready to brave the mountainous Yushan Ruins, where you’ll fight none other than Viper Ning’s own mother”.

As well as a new Tianhai Legandary Skin, the big news is a crossover between Naraka: Bladepoint and Nier Replicant and Nier Automata. The developer says it is proud to announce the “upcoming collaboration with Square Enix as Yoko Taro’s twisted universe bleeds into the popular multiplayer title. During this crossover event, expect exclusive new content inspired by characters and weapons from the world of NieR”, and plans to share more details of this collaboration with fans in future.

Naraka: Bladepoint is now for PC and Xbox Series S|X.