Naraka: Bladepoint co-op campaign is getting bigger via expansion

NetEase and 24 Entertainment have announced that the Naraka: Bladepoint co-op campaign is getting bigger thanks to an expansion. Coming on October 28th to PC and Xbox Series S|X, Showdown: Chapter II promises “a wealth of challenging content for warriors to experience, introducing new playable heroes, fierce new enemies to defeat, and advanced gameplay systems”.

There are three new stages coming to Naraka: Bladepoint, as follows:

Brave the Desert Tribulations saga and cleave through enemy hordes to reach this zone’s punishing mini-boss, the Stone Monster.

Push back against the tides of evil in Immovable as you and your fellow warriors build and fight in this tower defence-inspired level.

Throw down against Omni’s sinister second incarnation, Omnius·Rock, when you face the Toppled Mountains finale.

Chapter II will also expand the number of playable heroes available in this mode. Fan favourites Matari the stealthy assassin, and Temulch the juggernaut will join Kurumi, Tarka, Valda, and Viper. Players can experiment with new team compositions in PvE, further customising their heroes using powerful Souljades. Already available in Naraka: Bladepoint’s competitive modes, these will raise the Sense of your hero and greatly augment their stats when facing greater challenges. Expert players looking to push themselves to the limit can also partake in the new Racing and Doom modes coming as part of this update. Participating in these modes will give you a chance to earn the coveted Flaming Ash Burning katana skin.

We reviewed Naraka: Bladepoint one back in July when it came to Xbox, where Lyle gave it a 5/10, explaining that it’s “an entertaining battle royal with a great theme, but ultimately the monetisation and technical issues make it hard to recommend. If you can get past these problems though (and can navigate the menus better than I ever managed) you’ll find an interesting twist on the genre with fast paced combat waiting for you”.