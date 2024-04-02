Naraka: Bladepoint season 12 preview reveals new hero and more

Developer 24 Entertainment and publisher NetEase Games has revealed a host of details about Naraka: Bladepoint season 12, coming to test servers mid-April. There will be a new hero, a new casual mode, and a talent rework, too.

NetEase says of the new hero, Lyam Lui: “The name of Season 12 ‘Tenacity’ is more than just that, as it will have a number of themed influences on Naraka: Bladepoint. Introducing Lyam Liu, the newest hero to join the battle royale, who has the ability to control metal, making him a deadly competitor in a contest of blades. Liu will be first playable on the test server, starting April 18. Apropos hero releases: Starting with S12, new heroes will now release on the test server at the beginning of a new season, rather than half-way through”.

Check out the season 12 preview, below:

Moving on, there’s a rework to the “potential” system. The team says it’s currently complex and that new players were struggling to get to grips with it. Season 12, or Tenacity, will include a complete rework of “potential”, which the developer says will go some way to “de-complicating the system and encouraging more variety instead of a few go-to choices”.

The new “casual mode” is called “Hot Potato Counter”. 24 Entertainment says “This fun new casual game adds a ball to the arena, which players attack instead of each other. Attacks, Counters and Skills control the ball until it turns red, which indicates it can be shot towards an enemy or passed to an ally. But watch out: the ball speeds up with every exchange”. Casual modes will rotate weekly starting with this new season, and there are balance changes coming to Hadi, Yueshan, and Tessa.

Lastly, despite it being announced as an April Fool’s joke, there is a new weapon in the game until April 10th, which allows you to slap your enemies. Apparently “a true master of martial arts doesn’t need metal or wood to fight, for their hands are the only weapon they need”.

Naraka: Bladepoint is available now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.