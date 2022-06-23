Naraka Bladepoint | Characters Guide

Naraka Bladepoint is an action-adventure battle royale game, that launched on PC back in August of last year, but today it comes to Xbox Series X|S. And for those with Game Pass, it’s included as part of the subscription service. If you’re new to the game, we’ve pulled together a handy introduction to all the characters in the game, as well as what you need to do to unlock them. Read on to find out all about the Naraka Bladepoint Characters.

Naraka Bladepoint Characters

VIPER NING

How to unlock: Unlocked at the start of the game

Voice: Erika Ishii

Description

The Blind Blademaster of West Yushan, Viper Ning’s very blood has long been suffused with lethal poison. She stands atop the precipice of all mankind, her blades ever at the ready.

As beautiful as she is deadly, her eyes shall never behold this world until the time of destiny is nigh.

TEMULCH

How to unlock: Unlocked at the start of the game

Voice: Greg Chun

Description

The grasslands shall be wreaked by furious gales the day that Temulch awakens his inner power. His ancestral legends are burned in his mind, and the glory he seeks is so near he can almost taste it. The Grey Wolf shall strike again.

MATARI

How to unlock: Unlocked at the start of the game

Voice: Xanthe Huynh

Description

Her skills honed by the desert storms, Matari is as swift as a falcon. Reaching new heights by mastering ancient secret art, she now roams the ruins like a phantom devil.

TARKA JI

How to unlock: Unlocked at the start of the game

Voice: Chris Naoki Lee

Description

Live fast, drink well, and be merry. Behind the name of the Loyal Drunk, there stands a man with a love for freedom. His indomitable spirit lends him strength in the face of adversity. The road ahead is fraught with hardship, but no matter how challenging, he’ll gladly face it with a sword in hand.

KURUMI

How to unlock: Unlocked at the start of the game

Voice: Anne Yatco

Description

Kurumi, known as the Flower of Helioth, is naturally gifted and from an ancient line of Onmyojji masters. Kurumi set out from her homeland and embarked on the adventure of a lifetime.

TIANHAI

How to unlock: Unlocked at the start of the game

Voice: Noshir Dalal

Description

Tianhai’s travels around the world led him to discover his true calling: to save the world – and at any cost. This humble monk transforms into a colossal Vajra warrior, spurned by unbridled fury. All those who stand in its path shall feel.

YOTO HIME

How to unlock: Unlocked after the tutorial

Voice: Fryda Wolff

Description

None can evade the blows from her demonic blade, and she leaves a trail of corpses in her wake. When the dust settles, she once more becomes weighed down with guilt and all the blood upon her hands. Sometimes great strength is no good thing at all. It is a burden that must be carried, and controlled.

VALDA CUI

How to unlock: Can be purchased for 12,000 Tae or 600 Gold

Voice: Judy Alice Lee

Description

Valda Cui, descendent of a general, sighed at the way fate had unfolded as she headed abroad. Yet she harboured great ambition, her mind full of plans and ideas. A remarkable woman skilled at debating and using those around her, she’s a most talented figure that fights for the justice she holds deart. What’s more, she’s a dominant force in all four seas and is sure to make some serious waves.

YUESHAN

How to unlock: Can be purchased for 12,000 Tae or 600 Gold

Voice: Andrew Kishino

Description

Our kingdom fell into disarray. Despite my prowess, I was shunned by our Emperor. And so I intend to face those who would stand against me in the battlefield upon Morus Isle, and support the rightful ruler of this land.

WUCHEN

How to unlock: Can be purchased for 12,000 Tae or 600 Gold

Voice: Aleks Le

Description

Practice impermanence, and know when to act. Though his blood may be “impure”, his energies somewhat incomplete, Wuchen still proved his ability and rose to become the Herald’s secret envoy. He believes that one can reach complete understanding and become an Elucidae if only we cast off the rules that bind us.

JUSTINA GU

How to unlock: Can be purchased for 12,000 Tae or 600 Gold

Voice: Sumalee Montano

Description

In Justina Gu’s mind, she is not the noble imperial princess, nor the graceful owner of the Pluvial Pavillion. She is the Frosty Shadow who vows to bury the enemies in the snow or the lonely Winter’s Grace who is eager to find her family back.

TAKEDA NOBUTADA

How to unlock: Can be purchased for 12,000 Tae or 600 Gold

Voice: Daisuke Tsuji

Description

Live a life free of desire, with no regrets left behind. Even if spurned by others and accused of injustice, we must still stand by our friends and never break their trust. If faced with a dead end, raise your blade and cut out a new path!

Though my body may one day stumble and fall, never shall I forsake my honor!

That’s everything you need to know about all the characters in Naraka Bladepoint