Naraka: Bladepoint announces upcoming events for Spring Festival update

NetEase Games and developer 24 Entertainment have together announced details for Naraka: Bladepoint and it’s Spring Festival update.

In short, the team says that the update is “introducing a new hero Lannie, the “Creation of Heaven and Earth” themed treasure box, and a variety of live-ops where players can earn their favorite in-game items and send blessings for the new year.”

Check out the trailer below, and then we’ll get into more info.

Details on the new hero, Lannie, then:

The highlight of the NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Spring Festival update is the new hero, Lannie, a master of traditional conjuring. However, her cursed fate caused the deaths of those close to her, including her parents. Rescued and raised by a stargazer, she eventually found herself in the Morus Isle. Determined to change her destiny, Lannie has joined the trials to claim the Mask of Immortality. During the battle, Lannie can use her special cloth to knock back enemies and vanish into stealth or leap for quick movement, unleashing attacks to send foes airborne. Her ultimate ability harnesses the power of a silk ‘Trick Ball’, dealing massive damage with moves likeMighty Smash and Aerial Strike. Lannie’s combat style is inspired by the ancient art of Chinese acrobatics, blending traditional performance techniques into her gameplay design. We aim to introduce players to the beauty and mystique of Chinese cultural heritage, believing that Lannie’s dazzling combat style will add more festive joy to the Spring Festival celebrations.

Moving on, here’s the Spring Festival themed events:

A host of exciting events await players during the Spring Festival. Inspired by the God of Wealth, the special Wishing Event invites players to visit Fairyland Penglai, make heartfelt wishes before the deity, and earn rare in-game items to bring great fortune and prosperity for the coming year. By logging in daily during the Spring Festival, players can easily earn generous rewards. Additionally, new gameplay allows players to collect red envelopes and win abundant in-game items, ensuring a holiday full of surprises and blessings! Collaboration with King Of Fighters and More News in 2025 The ongoing collaboration with SNK’s The King of Fighters remains a hit, featuring iconic characters and exclusive outfits! This event introduces outfits like Athena × Kurumi, Shermie × Viper Ning, Mai Shiranui × Matari, and Iori Yagami × Akos Hu, each featuring highly faithful character designs and new skill effects that inject passion and excitement into the battlefield. And this is just the beginning! The new year promises even more collaborations and innovations. Get ready for a year packed with crossover madness!

Plenty for fans to be excited for then, it seems.

Naraka: Bladepoint is out now for PC and Xbox.