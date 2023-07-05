Snowrunner season 10 detailed, coming this July

Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment has lifted the lid on Snowrunner season 10, which is coming on July 18th to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and is going to be part of the season pass for those who own the Year 3 pass already.

The new season of Snowrunner will add two new maps, two new vehicles, and new things to do in the Canadian region of British Columbia.

Season 10 of Snowrunner, then will “will keep the Canadian journey going, taking Runners to British Columbia for the first time with two new 4km² summer maps”, says the developer, adding that “in a remote landscape of log stations and sawmills, farms and silos, as well as fisheries, players will venture far out into extreme wilderness and take in the sights of awe-inspiring lakes and waterfalls”.

After a destructive storm, Runners will need to deliver generators and parts needed for reconstruction, set up electric poles to reconnect the grid, and fix ferry boats and other crucial infrastructure, such as the weather station.

Vehicle wise, the two new ones are the Mack Defense M917A3 (“a superb, fresh-off-the-line off-road truck that shines with its durability”), and the Kenworth 963, “a massive, behemoth of a truck capable of dealing with anything you throw at it”. On top of that there’s also ten new cosmetic items, and a big crane add-on which are both free along with the new season.

Focus Entertainment also says that “In addition to Season 10’s release, all SnowRunner Editions, including bundles with Year Passes 1, 2 and 3 are also available at incredible discounts. Get the game and its DLCs at up to 45% off before July 13”.

Snowrunner is out now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.