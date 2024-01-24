SnowRunner “Public Energy” Expansion announced, coming next week

Focus Entertainment have announced the Public Energy Expansion for SnowRunner, and it’s coming on January 31st to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac.

This will be the third expansion, Season 12: Public Energy, and it’ll bring ” players to North Carolina with four new maps, two new vehicles and a slew of new activities”, while also adding a new set of ten stickers, which will be a free update.

Here’s the details, from the press release:

North Carolina’s state government needs your help to establish a nuclear power station! Participate in the construction of the nuclear reactor and its supporting facilities by delivering invaluable cargo and equipment with your trucks. When you’re not on construction and maintenance missions, you will be asked to lend a hand to local farmers and aid local institutions in monitoring environmental pollution. To assist you in your various missions, two new vehicles will come to their garage: the MTB 8106 Rock Grinder and the FEMM 37-AT. The MTB 8106 is a formidable scout thanks to its fantastic ground clearance and its upgradable engine giving it superior fuel efficiency – perfect for pulling scout trailers without breaking a sweat. For the most arduous tasks however, the FEMM 37-AT is an imposing heavy-duty truck, capable of handling any terrain and delivering all cargo without limitations.

We recently previewed the upcoming Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game, where Chris White said of his hands-on time that “Although some of the missions sound pretty straightforward, you’ll spend hours competing against nature in large environments, finding the best way to reach your goal. This one wasn’t on my radar before playing, but now I’ve sank a good chunk of time into it, I’m ready to play more when the game comes out in a few months”.

SnowRunner is out now on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac.