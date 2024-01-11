Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden gets emotional new story trailer

French developer Don’t Nod may well be better known these days for the hugely successful Life is Strange franchise, but their debut game was actually a 3rd Person action adventure, the criminally underrated Remember Me, released way back in 2013. They also produced the flawed but interesting Vampyr in 2018. Their latest game, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, is an action RPG set in the American wilds of 1695 and followers two Banishers, Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, spirit hunters and lovers torn apart by tragedy but determined to be together no matter the cost.

Don’t Nod have to today released a brand new story trailer entitled Love, Death, and Sacrifce, which delves into the dynamic betweeen Red and Antea, forced to commit unspeakable acts for the sake of love. The game features a dual world system that sees you take control of both Antea and Red, utilising fast-paced 3rd-person combat and special supernatural abilities to overcome obstacles. The story promises to be deeply emotional, centred on the strength of love even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Check out the trailer below:

You can find more information about the upcoming action adventure on Don’t Nod’s official website here. And for all those collector’s out there, a special Collector’s Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is also available from the Focus Entertainment store, which features the following items:

The game on the platform of your choice with the downloadable Wanderer Set for Red

A separable statuette of Red and Antea

The official artbook of the game

A Steelbook®

Two Banishers’ signet rings

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is developed by Don’t Nod and published by Focus Entertainment and will be availbe for PS5, Xbox Series S & X, and PC via Steam on February 13th 2024.