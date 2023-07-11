The Room VR: A Dark Matter coming to PSVR2 this month

Fireproof Games has announced its popular VR puzzler The Room: A Dark Matter will be coming to PSVR2 on July 27. The independent game developer from Guilford have spent the last five years focusing on the VR experience, and over the last few months they’ve been working hard on bringing the game to PSVR2.

Designed from the ground up for the unique capabilities of VR, players can inhabit the spine-tingling world of The Room and interact with its strange contraptions in this compelling new chapter. The game begins deep within The British Institute of Archaeology, where the disappearance of an esteemed Egyptologist prompts a Police investigation into the unknown. Explore cryptic locations, examine fantastic gadgets and discover an otherworldly element which blurs the line between reality and illusion.

When it released in 2020, The Room VR: A Dark Matter was well received, managing to knock off Beat Sabre from the #1 spot on Oculus Quest, earning an ‘overwhelmingly popular’ player rating on Steam. We reviewed it and said, “The Room VR: A Dark Matter is a complex puzzler that gives you plenty to do, and makes sure you’re never left in limbo if you’re struggling to progress. The visuals are great, and the audio makes every crank, mechanism, and object feel real. Whilst the rooms take a while to complete, and the text and level of detail can strain your eyes, it’s still a fantastic puzzle game that keeps you on your toes throughout.”

For players who owned the original game on PlayStation will be able to upgrade free of charge when it releases at the end of the month. The Room VR: A Dark Matter on PSVR2 will feature higher resolution assets and visuals, and support for rumble.