The Walking Dead: Betrayal announced by Skybound

Skybound Entertainment has today announced a brand new third person action game called The Walking Dead: Betrayal. Set in the world created by Robert Kirkman through his excellent comic book series and further flourishing as a television show staring Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln, the new game is describes as a game of “cooperation and deception for up to eight players.”

Out of resources, with a horde of walkers on their heels, players must work together to complete objectives and escape in The Walking Dead: Betrayal. They’ll need to work fast, as walkers aren’t the only threat they will have to face in rural Canada. While these survivors struggle to escape, incognito ‘traitors’ lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs, and prevent anyone from leaving. As evidence of their sabotage becomes apparent, paranoia and accusations threaten to tear the survivors apart as they desperately work towards escaping.

It’s being developed for PC by Other Ocean Interactive, the team behind Project Winter. Players can now join The Walking Dead: Betrayal Discord channel to sign up for updates, and get a chance to participate in the planned Closed Beta starting on August 10.

“We’re tremendously excited to unveil this latest The Walking Dead experience that fully immerses players with a fresh and unique take on social deception gameplay,” said Robert Kirkman, Chief Creative Director of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The Walking Dead. “Partnering with Other Ocean Interactive, true innovators in this game genre, will allow players to experience hordes of deceit and distrust as they struggle to work together to survive and escape.”

“Pairing our deep experience and love for social deception gameplay with the incredible The Walking Dead universe is truly a match made in heaven,” said Andrew Ayre, CEO of Other Ocean Interactive. “It’s an honor for our team to collaborate with Skybound and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months, and for fans to experience it starting with our upcoming beta.”

You can watch the announcement trailer below: