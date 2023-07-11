Train Sim World 3 Thameslink DLC available now

Train Sim World 3 sees the addition of a new content to Southeastern Highspeed as it has made the Thameslink Class 700 available from today. The modern EMU is seen by millions of passengers each year both in and around London, as well as Kentish natives commuting along the Chatham Main Line as far south as Rainham.

The unit is recreated in a high level of detail, with the interior seating plan, passenger information display and in-cab driver’s screens all featuring as part of a truly representative operating experience, as well as the ability to switch modes between third rail and overhead power and plentiful lighting and safety options to toggle.

Fans of Train Sim World 3 have been requesting the inclusion of the Class 700 since the release of the Southeastern Highspeed route which is now upgraded and extended in the game. This now takes the number of playable services to a hugely impressive 700. Players with the London Commuter and East Coastway route Add-ons can now make use of the Scenario Planner to recreate regular Class 700 services from Brighton to London, or their rarer trips through Lewes and Eastborne.

A bundle will be available that features all relevant Train Sim World 3 content for Souteastern Highspeed, including the Railhead Treatment Train, ROG Class 37, and Class 700. It’ll be the perfect introduction for new players who are coming to Train Sim World for the first time, or those that have yet to play the Southeastern Highspeed route.

The Train Sim World 3 Thameslink BR Class 700/0 loco DLC is available from today for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam for £12.99.

For the train buffs among you, the trailer celebrating the launch can be watched below: