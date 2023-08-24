Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox consoles this year

Swen Vincke, founder and CEO of Larian Studios, has today confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to Xbox console this year. In a series of tweets via his official profile, Vincke said he’d had a meeting with Phil Spencer yesterday, and how bringing the game to Xbox was something Larian has been working on it in a while.

“Super happy to confirm that after meeting @XboxP3 yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time.

All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.”

We’ll keep you posted for any more official announcements regarding Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox, but it’s great to know players will be able to get their hands on it via Microsoft’s consoles. It’s a huge game, and in our review-in-progress, we said, “Baldur’s Gate 3 is not a gentle game, though, which I think is the crucial takeaway from the time I’ve spent with it so far. It’s punishing and vast, deep and involving, but it refuses to hold your hand. If you’re unversed in its world and mechanics, it simply doesn’t care and you get no special treatment. Even fans of Larian, or D&D, or even some adopters of the early access version, may struggle to get to grips with everything here. But those who do push on, stick around, and step up the challenge will be greatly rewarded.”