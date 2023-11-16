Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition coming early next year

Larian Studios has today announced that a physical Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition is coming out during the first quarter of 2024. Last week, it received an amazing seven awards at the Golden Joysticks and looks set to do just as well at The Game Awards next month, so to celebrate its success, players can grab this beautiful piece of media for £79.99 on either PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC.

For its console release, Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition will be playable on disc (2 discs on PS5 and 3 on Xbox Series X|S) and for the PC version, the DVD will host a custom installer and a Steam key. It will be sold exclusively through Larian’s dedicated store, but players will eventually be able to grab it if they miss out on the initial batch. Furthermore, pre-orders are available now.

“This experiment is what we feel the future of physical media looks like, at least for us at Larian,” Michael Douse, Director of Publishing offered. “We spent the last few months learning how to do it from scratch, and put everything we learned from the Collector’s Edition into what we hope is unbeatable value for what we’re considering our standard physical version going forward. If it works out, we’ll keep doing it this way.

We understand the value of physical media, and while there are clearly increasingly significant challenges when it comes to the archiving of games, we truly believe it’s worth experimenting, even if it means a fuck ton of discs.”

The Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will include:

Original soundtrack on 3 CDs

Cloth world map

Two fabric patches

Thirty-two stickers

Baldur’s Gate 3 art poster

You’ll also receive all existing Digital Deluxe content, which includes the following: