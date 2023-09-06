Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on PlayStation 5

Baldur’s Gate 3 has now released on PlayStation 5, a month after the PC release of the game hit with an “overwhelmingly positive” Seam review score.

Speaking to the PlayStation Blog, Larian Studios attempted to answer the question about how you translate a game many would consider “mouse and keyboard only” to console, or in the studios’ own words: “How exactly do you translate an uncompromising RPG to a controller without it feeling like eating a wet hotdog?”.

The answer, the studio says is: “Baldur’s Gate 3 has been built for the PS5 from day one, and much work has gone into delivering the game’s complexities in just a few buttons and triggers. Using the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, access to actions, spells, long rests and items becomes a matter of muscle memory”.

Larian added “We’ve also made use of the controller’s adaptive triggers and added actuation points and feedback for left and right triggers, giving a sense of weight to the act of switching between menus. A light pull of the trigger will let you peek at your radial menus for a moment – a helpful feature in the heat of combat – while a hard press that pushes past the resistance point will lock in the menu”.

More than twenty years after the release of Baldur’s Gate 2, it’s finally time to return to the Forgotten Realms. Your choices shape this tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Choose from 12 classes and 11 races from the D&D Player’s Handbook and forge an identity of your own design, or play as an Origin hero with a hand-crafted background – like the Dark Urge, a fully customisable Origin character with its own unique mechanics and blood-soaked story. Whoever you choose to be, adventure, loot, battle and romance your way across the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Gather your party and take the adventure online as a party of up to four. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, together you will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms.

As confirmed recently, there will be an Xbox Series X version later this year as well, and like the PS5 edition, cross-saves will work, which Larian confirmed as well, saying “Baldur’s Gate 3 features cross-save compatibility between platforms – including PC and PS5 – allowing players to carry their progress with them wherever they go. Accessing cross-saves requires players to log into a Larian account, but no PS Plus subscription or additional purchase is required”. A Mac release is also planned for late September.

Hotfix 5 for the game also just released along with the PS5 version which “addresses PS5-specific issues and fixes a bug that blocked access to some of Minthara’s lines of dialogue”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now for PC and PS5.