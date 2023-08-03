Baldur’s Gate 3 cross save | How to set it up

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game that features hours upon hours of content. For those who want to play across multiple platforms and retain their progression regardless of whether you want to continue your journey on either PC, Mac, or PlayStation 5, we’ve put together a guide that shows you exactly how to use the cross save functionality in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Create a Larian account

If you don’t already, you’ll be prompted to create a Larian account in the dedicated launcher. This will allow you the ability to access multiple saves in Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning you’ll be able to use the function without having to start again on another platform. It’s worth noting that until it releases on September 9 for PS5, you won’t be able to access your saves until then, and you’ll also need to own a copy for every platform if you wish to utilise cross save on PS5. Still, it’s good to know the option is there for when that time comes.

Activate cross save

Once you’ve launched Baldur’s Gate 3, a message will pop up that asks you to activate cross save, which reads:

Cross-save automatically syncs your latest five savegames between any platform on which you play Baldur’s Gate 3

Underneath, a check box will need to be clicked on. Once done, click accept and the feature will now be available to you for when you play on another platform. What’s great is that you’ll gain access to the last five saves regardless of where you play, meaning there’ll be plenty of options for you to choose when the time comes.

And there we have it; that’s how to access cross saves in Baldur’s Gate 3.