Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 4 is now live, with over 1000 fixes

The latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released by Larian Studios, and it has over 1000 fixes, tweaks, and changes, including a setting for colour-blind people, and adding more visual customisation of hirelings upon recruitment.

Larian has added a setting in the accessibility tab for Baldur’s Gate 3 with patch 4 that “will allow you to choose between protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia, which will apply to character outlines and circles, character map markers, frame portraits in turn order, and party portraits”. Larian says it hopes these settings will allow players to “more easily differentiate between friends, foes, and help with navigating combat”

Larian itself offered the following as patch highlights:

You can now dismiss dead avatars to Withers’ Wardrobe. Withers will now also explain how the wardrobe works.

You can now customise hirelings’ appearance when recruiting them.

Colour-blind mode: We’ve added a setting to the Accessibility tab that will allow you to choose protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia. This affects the colours used to distinguish factions and relations: map and minimap icons, portrait frames, and character outlines and circles.

That said, there are so many changes. The full list can be read here, but here’s a few more highlights.

Refined Scratch’s fetch behaviour. He will now fetch… pretty much everything.

Archfey warlocks now get a choice of cantrip at Level 4 as intended.

Updated the mechanics of Speak with Dead so that you can cast it again if you didn’t ask any questions the first time. (For example, if you’re told the corpse doesn’t want to speak to its killer, and then you cast the spell again in Wild Shape.)

When you purchase a statue from Boney in the circus, you can now choose to make it look like you in full equipment, in camp clothes, or naked.

Scratch’s ball will now be harder to lose. If you lost his ball, go see him at camp and he might give it back. (Ball warranty voided for chasm-related accidents.)

And those are just from the gameplay section. There’s entire fixes all for combat, flow, art, animation, and even the UI.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now for PC and PS5, it’s coming soon to Xbox.