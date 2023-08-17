Larian Games has confirmed the preload and early access dates for the Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 release, so players can be prepared for one of the biggest RPG releases of the year.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 preload will begin on August 31st for people who have ordered the digital deluxe edition, and this will be available from 16:00 UTC, while the standard edition Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 preload will be from the same time, but on September 4th.

This means that if you grabbed that digital deluxe edition, you’ll be able to play with your early access from September 2nd, again, at 4pm UTC, while the standard version is available from September 6th, also at 4pm UTC.

In case you’re wondering what time 4pm UTC is in your territory, that’s 5pm UK time, 6pm CEST, 9am PST, 12:00 EST, and 2am AEST.

If you’re already playing on PC but want to switch to PS5 when that version hits, the good thing is that Baldur’s Gate 3 has cross-save. We’ve even put together a cross-save guide on how you can enable and use this, so you can be prepared ahead of time, and get the transition done easily.

Meanwhile, we’re aiming to have a final score of the game for you around the PS5 release date. It’s such a huge game, we didn’t want to rush it. Our review in progress from Mick is glowing, though, with him saying: “Now I’ve spent time learning to fight by the game’s rules, learning that if I want to succeed I have to read everything, study every spell, understand the intricacies of the dice rolls both shown and hidden, I am beginning to understand what the game wants from me. It’s gargantuan, intricate, complex and utterly unwilling to treat anyone softly and Larian don’t seem overly worried that this may put people off. Time will tell if it does, but for now I’m both stunned and awed by the potential here, and I’m happy to be intimidated by the adventure that lies before me”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on PC, and will be released on PS5 on September 6th, or September 2nd for owners of the digital deluxe edition.