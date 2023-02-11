Baldur’s Gate 3 comes to the cloud via GeForce Now

NVIDIA has announced that Larian’s Games’ RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available in the cloud, via GeForce NOW, and it’s all part of the third anniversary celebrations for Now, which offers rewards for other games as well.

As well as adding Baldur’s Gate 3 to the GeForce Now library, there’s also Inside the Backrooms (via Steam), and Recipe for Disaster, which will be free on Epic Games from February 9th to the 16th.

If you use the new GeForce Now Ultimate membership, you can use the cloud-based power of an NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card, meaning you can get 4K resolution and 120 frames per second whether you’re on a PC or a Mac, and even make use of ultra-wide monitor support… though if you’ve got one of those, we’d guess you also probably have a nice PC setup as well, surely?

Back to Baldur’s Gate 3 (trailer above), though, NVIDIA says “Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a handcrafted background on underpowered PCs and Macs. Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond from mobile devices. Play alone and select companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer”.

Mick played Baldur’s Gate 3 back in 2020, and said it “has the potential to raise the bar once set by its progenitor. This is a work in progress, but even in its adolescent state it’s showing glimmers of true greatness. That there is a massive amount of work to do is obvious, and something Larian is very much aware of, but it’s in the best possible hands. It’s far too early to use the word “masterpiece” in earnest, but this is a game that should be on everyone’s radar”.

Elsewhere, as part of the third anniversary of GeForce Now, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is getting a post-apo outfit that all members of the service will get, while premium members will get the entire post-apo gear set as well.