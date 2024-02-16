Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 released, adds “randomised kisses”

Larian Studios has announced the release of patch 6 for Baldur’s Gate 3, which adds improved kisses, animations, and more. What these improvements mean to kissing is that there will be “new and randomized kisses for every romantic partner”.

The developer says that “these unique scenes will now better reflect the personalities of each character, and have been improved to better accommodate taller and shorter body type”, adding, “we’ve also breathed new life into the player camp, with a bunch of all-new idle animations that let companions spend their free time doing more than standing around”.

Basically this means a lot more idle animations round camp, as follows:

Whilst exploring your campsite, you’ll notice new idle animations for some of your companions. Not everyone enjoys standing around, and these behaviours should help your campsite feel more alive. Though, we wouldn’t interrupt Shadowheart when she’s polishing her spear. In addition, you’ll now be able to dismiss a party member while speaking to the party member you want to replace them with – so no more going back and forth like a Machiavellian party planner!

Outside of romance, the studio explained that “Brave adventurers can look forward to new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, while those who want to tweak their experience can now switch to Custom Mode from any set difficulty. Patch 6 also brings numerous quality-of-life improvements, including the much-requested ability to dismiss recruited companions while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with. In addition, when a dialogue triggers automatically, the game will also now try to prioritize your avatar character as the main speaker, rather than whoever was at the front of the party – sorry Astarion”.

You can check out the full patch notes, here. But be warned, you’ll need a cup of tea as there’s a lot to get through.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.