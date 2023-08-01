Marble It Up! Ultra trailer shows off gameplay and release date

Developer Marble It Up, LLC has put out a new trailer for its game Marble It Up! Ultra, showing off the Marble-based fun from the creators of Marble Blast.

Due for release on August 17th, Marble It Up! Ultra is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and will offer “an extensive single-player campaign filled with dangerous obstacles, mind-bending paths, shifting gravity, bouncy floors, and potent power-ups”.

There are five “competitive and chaotic” multiplayer modes, and the developer says you can “team up to hunt gems, score goals, escape zombies, and prove your marble mettle online. Blast your way to glory!”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Marble It Up! Ultra is the pinnacle of marble platforming from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, gorgeous visuals, and exhilarating multiplayer – welcome to the ultimate marble experience! Unlock a magnificent collection of marbles, trails, and hats! Find hidden trophies, earn medals, and play online – all while earning your next piece of marble fashion. Push yourself to the next level. Hunting achievements and climbing the Global Leaderboards are sure-fire ways to become a marble master! Weekly Challenges add new modifiers to levels for a fresh new way to compete each week!

It sounds like a lot of fun, and it’s been a long time since Marble Blast Ultra released in 2006, so fans of that game will likely be pretty excited about this new title from the same creators.

Marble It Up! is actually already on Steam, and will become Marble It Up Classic! on August 17th when the new game comes out. According to a news post on Steam from the developer, “if you own MIU already, you’ll receive Marble It Up! Ultra for free, automatically! You’ll have Ultra and Classic in your Steam Library”.