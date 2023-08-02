Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman DLC is coming this month

When the DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was announced, it was without question the Rayman content that most people were excited to see more about. Ubisoft has finally confirmed that the snappily titles Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show will hit Nintendo Switch on August 30th, as the third DLC for the game.

In the DLC, Ubisoft explains that “Rayman will team up with Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach as they meet again with the Phantom”, and the publisher also confirmed that “through a variety of TV sets, Rayman and his friends will be able to wander through brand new vertical levels, as Rayman can now use his haircopter ability to jump and take Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario with him. During battles, this adventure will provide new tactical possibilities as players will leverage the full power of Rayman’s arsenal, from his plunger blaster to his aerial traversal abilities, all coming straight from Rayman history”.

Frankly, the idea of getting some new Rayman content in anything is enough to make me think about reinstalling the game. Check out the new trailer, below:

In this brand-new adventure, separate from the main game’s story line, players will control Rayman, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario, as they discover the dramatic Space Opera Network, an uncanny TV studio full of props and easter eggs. The studio is run by the Phantom, a previous antagonist from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, who is now a studio director. As the TV studio’s rating are lower than ever, he needs the help of true stars to help him get his past glory back.

The DLC is part of the season pass (via the Gold Edition), but of course can be purchased individually as well. I reviewed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope back in October 2022, and enjoyed it, saying “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a fun, better balanced sequel, with clever ideas and bags of customisation and variety that make it an easy recommendation. This is a series I truly hope continues in the future, and despite a few bugs, it feels polished and looks better than it has any right to on the big screen”.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out now, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.