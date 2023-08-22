NHL 24 gets World of Chel ‘deep dive’ trailer

EA Sports has released a brand-new deep dive trailer focusing on World of Chel in NHL 24, featuring plenty of details about the mode. This follows last week’s big reveal of all the new features coming to the game, including the cover star reveal of Cale Makar, and what players can expect from the big new gameplay improvements.

In regards to World of Chel in NHL 24, EA is implementing a Battle Pass and Marketplace, Creation Zone, as well as Mixed Clubs and crossplay. Here’s what we wrote when covering the announcement:

Mixed Clubs & Crossplay

EA Sports NHL 24 continues to improve matchmaking quality and decrease matchmaking times in a number of ways. Players can play with friends across generational consoles i.e. PS4 and Xbox One players can play against each other, and PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can do the same. Discovering who’s available whether offline or online is clearer, as well as when a friend arrives or leaves, and you can now communicate with others both in game and while waiting in lobbies. New players can also be added to lists, and you can add players by their NHL handle. EA Sports 24 will also feature a single leaderboard to make social play engaging and competitive.

WOC Battle Pass and Marketplace

World of Chel is getting a Battle Pass with both free and premium levels in EA Sports NHL 24. Seasons will be introduced for players to gain a ton of exclusive items, where playing online will be rewarded, with horizontal progression occurring through player builds. One of the coolest announcements regarding the Battle Pass is that all vanity items will carry over to the next NHL game. The marketplace will feature updates all the time, giving players the opportunity to unlock thousands of pieces of legacy gear with grind currency. There’ll also be premium content available to buy, with exclusive content featuring custom characters, player banners, and unique WOC player classes not capable of being built within the mode.

Creation Zone

The Creation Zone in World of Chel features an upgraded user experience, aiming to streamline the process of navigating, finding and equipping your items, along with improving the response timings when equipping. You’ll be able to save unique looks for greater expression, and the ability to quick change your style of play will help to get back onto the ice faster. Much like how Battle Pass items will be transferable into future NHL games, to too will items in your player closet in NHL 24.

You can watch the NHL 24 World of Chel deep dive trailer here: