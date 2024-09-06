New NHL 25 Deep Dive video looks at new gameplay system

EA has released the first of its Deep Dive series for NHL 25 that looks at the new ICE-Q gameplay system, giving players more control than ever. The new system will provide a complete overhaul in how players control every inch of the ice, making it the most realistic experience to date. The four key pillars to ICE-Q in NHL 25 are Next-Gen Vision Control, Empowered AI, Reactive Actions, and Skill Based One-Timers.

Next-Gen Vision Control offers players more precision when skating and is a revamp of Chel’s skating system. It allows players to remain locked onto the goal while taking advantage of narrow spaces to get a shot in and also square up to the puck carrier. Players will skate with that goal as the focus when they are in the offensive zone, finding open teammates, open up bodies for goal, or hold possession. When skating without the puck, the feature allows the player to target the puck for more accurate pass pick-ups.

Empowered AI brings a heightened awareness and greater intelligence to computer-controlled players, whether teammates or the opposition. This means better positioning and improved space-making, and provides more of an offensive threat when making use of Chel’s In-Zone strategies such as Behind the Net, Overload, and Crash the Net. Rush Plays now make AI players read the game to find space instead of crashing the far post like before.

Reactive Actions make collisions avoidable so that players glide past each other rather than getting tangled up and frustrating those in control. Defence is more dynamic, introducing panic turns and enabling players to turn on the fly and use their stick to shut down space, and blocked shots can now be stopped with legs being stuck out. Also, offensive teammates will lower their sticks in the passing lanes when they feel they’re in a good spot.

Finally, Skill-Based One-Timers provide more significant scoring opportunities to create those exciting hockey moments. An in-game indicator opens up based on an attacker’s openness and position on the ice. When a one-timer has been identified, players will be able to pass the puck and set up the skill-based shot, creating a much better opportunity to score if executed with perfect timing and greater precision.

Players can see all these new innovations in the below NHL 25 Deep Dive video: