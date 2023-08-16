Shapez 2 gets a new trailer showing off gameplay

After the success of shapez, the sequel Shapez 2 is looking to go bigger and better, and we can have a look at it in action via the newly released gameplay trailer.

Developer tobspr Games has revealed this early look at how it’ll all play out in Shapez 2, which will be coming to Steam in 2024 as an early access title, and will include all-new 3D visuals, so you can carry out your top-down automation factory designs in 3D with multiple layers.

Check out the new trailer below, and the official word from the press release:

For the first time since the game’s announcement, tobspr Games has released an official trailer showcasing gameplay from its upcoming factory automation game. The trailer demonstrates the main goal of this top-down factory-building game: extract and process geometric shapes into more intricate forms. Each shape has its own set of building blocks that factories can take apart, stack, paint and put back together in many different ways. By producing distinct shapes and solving the production challenges of each level, additional technologies will become available and factories will be able to create increasingly complex shapes necessary for reaching the next target. Learn, improve and optimize to design the most efficient shape production lines! shapez 2 is the successor to shapez, where players build factories to automate the creation and processing of shapes in many different ways to complete a variety of production challenges. The first game sold almost 500,000 units on Steam and attracted more than 10 million players to its demo on shapez.io. With over 150,000 wishlists on Steam, sequel shapez 2 has become one of the 150 most-wishlisted games on Steam. Fans of automation, logistics, train and logic games cannot wait to get their hands on this one.

The success of the first game meant that founder of tobspr Games Tobias Springer could grow his team to seven core members, as well as making use of freelancers for Shapez 2. The developer says that it wants to “pack the already promising sequel with more content than ever before”, and adds that the mechanics of the game are “optimized to be accessible and feel more intuitive, plus replayability will be enhanced thanks to the new research tree”.

Shapez 2 is set to launch in early access on PC (via Steam) in 2024.