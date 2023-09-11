Eternights Scavenge Items Guide | All items and locations

When you are playing the Eternights Scavenge Items minigame, it can be incredibly frustrating to not remember where items are stored. You’ll have seen them all before when you’re running around the areas on offer with potential partners like Yuna or Min, but you can easily forget since the mini-adventure is over in under 60 seconds.

The Eternights Scavenge Items are always in the same location, meaning if you need, for example, a mug, it will always be in the same place you need to select. The idea is that you run around quickly in the correct place and grab it, to gain stat bonuses for you and your team. It’s not a hard mini-game, really, but knowing where each item is, location wise, is a major boon. If you don’t, you will waste an evening, and time in Eternights is precious. So let’s list out the locations and items within, to help you never waste any time.

Library

You’ll have 60 seconds to explore the LIbrary, the items inside are:

Picture frame

Sleeping mask

Board game

Tea bags

Cactus

Nail clipper

Brush

Book: “Human Electrical Currents”

Book: “History of Calligraphy”

Mug

Eternights Scavenge Items Guide: Warehouse

You’ll have 69 seconds to explore the Warehouse, the items inside are:

Shoes

Two bear plushies

Safety gloves

Underwear

Towels

Contact lenses

Kettlebell

Pillow

Thick Blanket

Keyboard

Batteries

GameBoy

Ball

Whip

Convenience Store

You’ll have 48 seconds to explore the Convenience Store, the items inside are:

Cleansing foam

Baby wipes

Snacks

Pain relief patches

Toothbrush

Flamethrower

Chocolate

Pads

Coffee beans

And there you have it, with these lists you can make sure you never waste an evening again, and select the correct location that has the item your friends are asking for. It’s important to do this often, but with balance, so you get plus points in stats like HP, and more.