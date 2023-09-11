Eternights dancing minigame guide | How does it work?

Eternights brings the hack and slash fun, and sprinkles in a dash of Persona for good measure. It does have some poorly explained elements though, and chief among them are Eternights dancing minigame sections. Don’t worry if you’re struggling with them though, so we have your back with all the best boogieing tips.

Now bare in mind, even though you’ll know what to do when dancing it still won’t be fun. There are only two times in the entire game that it comes up though, so don’t let it put you off saving the world. But the chances are you’ll get the Eternights dancing minigame first time and be completely baffled as to what it even wants you to do.

The dancing is basically a very basic rhythm game, so turn the volume up and get ready to bash a button in time to the music. Here’s the secret: all you need to do to beat these dancing arcade games is hit the button in time with the dot along the top of the cabinet to bust a move. The first time this minigame appears when you’re travelling through the first major dungeon in June, so if you haven’t found it yet: lucky you!

First you’ll be shown the times you’ll need to dance, and then you need to repeat it back. That’s really all there is to it, but if you miss even one of these button presses you’ll have to start all over again from the beginning of the Eternights dancing minigame.

The window for hitting the timing is incredibly tight too, so don’t be alarmed if it takes a while to get to grips with it. I found the dots easier to follow than the audio cues, so experiment with that if you’re struggling. It won’t be long before you can get back to hanging with the gang on the train and can forget all about the dancing.

So there you have it, with our short guide you’ll be able to progress past the blocker that is, oddly enough, a dancing minigame. You’re welcome.