Under the Waves gets its first patch, fixes coming to console soon

Parallel Studio has released the first patch (v1.02) for Under the Waves, and it includes bug fixes, making it an even better game overall.

The full patch notes are available on Steam, but it seems that while it is mostly bug fixes, there are some major bits relating to progression as well. For example, “Fixed unlimited oxygen during Day 14″ seems pretty important, as does ” Fixed containers mission not being started after reloading the game during Day 03″.

Here’s the list of notable fixes for Under the Waves included in version 1.02:

Fixed music being abruptly cut.

Fixed unlimited oxygen during Day 14.

Fixed a misplaced objective marker during drill activation objective.

Fixed some interactions not being enabled after finishing the game (bed, jellyfish at the window).

Fixed galleon trophy being not obtainable.

Fixed containers mission not being started after reloading the game during Day 03.

Fixed Stan being unable to enter in Moon during containers mission during Day 03.

Fixed Moon being stuck in an explosion loop.

Fixed a crash when using a mine on a grid at Transit Street

Fixed screen tearing

The developer added that “Under the Waves has been out for a bit more than a week now and we are very grateful for the all the positive feedback. It’s amazing to see so many people enjoying Stan’s journey in the North Sea. Thanks everyone!”, while also apologising for the bugs people had found, and saying that “the team is focusing on fixing them and will continue to update the game in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth experience for everyone”.

Under The Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about the engulfing power of grief. Set in the depths of the North Sea in a techno-futuristic 1970s, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future. The isolation of the deep sea is a fitting manifestation of his state of mind, and as Stan retreads further into his self-imposed solitude, he starts to experience strange events far beneath the waves. He will eventually have to make a difficult choice… A love letter to the oceans, Under The Waves invites you to dive into a gorgeous underwater world, brought to life in a poetic blend of cinematic visuals and poignant storytelling. Live a gripping story through Stan’s eyes and guide him through an unforeseen series of events that will bring him deeper and deeper into the abyss, the reflection of his own psyche. Wander the vast seabed piloting Stan’s submarine and encounter the beautiful wildlife, Stan’s only company while he’s trapped in his own mind. Explore caves, wrecks, and underwater plants with Stan’s special wetsuit, following the mysterious manifestations of his memories, to find a way back to the surface and save his life. Collect materials and craft equipment that will help Stan navigate further on this self-discovery expedition. You will have to dare get off the beaten track to experience mesmerizing moments and reveal more about the tragic past he is trying to escape…

The patch will also be coming to consoles soon, but will also contain additional fixes for “screen tearing issues, auto-save errors on PlayStation 5, or unsaved screenshots on Xbox Series X”.

Under the Waves is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.