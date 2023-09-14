United 1944 playtest announced offering a new mode and map

Novarama has detailed a playtest weekend of War FPS United 1944 that’ll have a new game mode and map for fans to test out.

The next United 1944 playtest will taker place from Friday 29th September (6am PT) to Sunday October 1st (Midnight PT). It’s the second playtest the developer has put on for the upcoming shooter, and it’ll include a new “Survivor” mode which the developer explains saying “where a successful extraction is a challenge for even the best fighters”.

The closed beta will have servers in Europe, North America, and Asia to “ensure that all players in those regions get a smooth experience in the battle trenches”. Being a closed beta you’ll have to head over to the Steam page (from now) and click “request access”. Successful applicants will get to play the new mode as well as the 16v16 domination match mode, in the new map set in France where “heavy fighting between the Allies and the Axis took the spotlight after D-Day” as well as “a revamped and improved North Africa map, with better team balancing and new landmarks.

Check out the new trailer:

It’s a dog-eat-dog world: everyone is an enemy, and your only means of staying alive is what you can find around you. Look for resources, explore the city, and set up improvised bases anywhere as you fight for survival. Build, raid, kill, steal, scavenge, and destroy as you need for survival. Play for as long as you want, do your best to stay standing, and extract with as much loot as you’re capable of. Will you become a survivor of World War 2… or will your bones be buried forever in this city? Also new to this beta are an updated day-night cycle with better visibility in the dark, improved movement, quality of life additions, and the Bren & Type 99 weapons, introducing with them the Light Machine Guns family to the game. These will give anyone an edge when trying to reduce enemy fortifications down to rubble and penetrate their defences.

There will be a Twitch drops campaign taking place over the weekend, and creators can get involved by linking their accounts. Doing so will get their viewers the chance to get in-game items.

United 1944 is set to be released for PC, but it has no release date just yet.