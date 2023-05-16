United 1944 closed beta coming this month, new trailer released

Developer Novarama has announced the first beta period for United 1944, and also confirmed it will be extending it to two full weekends of play, while also getting more people involved from North America and Europe.

The beta weekends will take place on May 19-21 and May 26-28, for United 1944, a game the developer says is an “action-packed yet tactical FPS that combines shooting, strategy and crafting”.

Squad up in 16v16 base conquest matches in the WW2 theaters of North Africa, with more maps, such as France and Russia coming later. This first beta will let players experience the thrilling Domination mode, where you must scavenge for resources, craft weapons, find enemy intel documents, establish outposts, and destroy all enemy bases. In UNITED 1944, teamwork is the key to dominate in urban warfare. Players will be scavenging for resources, fortifying bases, defending outposts, crafting their gear and fighting the enemy in an immersive take on WWII battles that aims to be realistic yet rooted in fun gameplay. First-person shooter action meets strategy, construction and crafting in a competitive multiplayer game that sets itself apart from your typical aim-down sights experience. Live your own war story as you choose how to specialize during each match, featuring a day/night cycle that changes the dynamics of combat. The darkness of dusk calls for recon support, but opens at the same time a window for stealth tactics from enemy ranks against your headquarters. Communication with your squad will be essential to defend and conquer.

If you want to get involved in the beta, you need to head to the Steam page and click “Join the United 1944 playtest” button, which should be around where it normally says “buy”. The developer says that requesting access doesn’t guarantee a place, as it’s all picked at random.

United 1944 is coming to PC.