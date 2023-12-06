UNITED 1944 early access dated for December 12th

Developer Novarama has finally confirmed the early access date for UNITED 1944, and it’s next week, on December 12th.

After numerous public betas which the team says have been played by “thousands of players from all around the world”, the 16v16 multiplayer FPS will finally be released, and will present “World War 2 in a new way”, says Novarama. As well as that 16v16 mode, there’s also an extraction mode and a 24 player survivor mode.

Check out the release date trailer, below, as well as the official word on the game:

Two large maps and two unique game modes await: fight in France, where the push inward of the Allies was at its peak after D-Day, or North Africa, where battles for control of large regions had an important effect in changing the tide of war. Enter Domination, a 16 vs 16 squad-based battle with base building and territorial control, or jump into Survivor mode, which turns you into a lone wolf at the height of WW2 and brings an extraction-based experience to the game. Any way you choose, you’ll be scavenging for resources, fortifying bases, defending outposts, crafting your gear and fighting the enemy in WWII battles that aim to be realistic yet rooted in fun gameplay. Novarama is happy to announce the Early Access of UNITED 1944 will feature a third map, deploying players into the open French countryside, where they will fight for the control of farms, assault bunkers, defend hilltop fortified positions and open fields, to stop the enemy advance in a completely different setting. The Early Access launch will also feature new makeshift guns, including a semi-automatic blow back operated pistol for a mid to close range sustained fire, and an automatic submachine gun heavily inspired in the Polish Bechowiec gun with its iconic top slide.

The developer says that this release will bring the total content for launch into early access up to two game modes, with three large-scale maps, more than 20 weapons and 40 skills, while saying the team will add more in early 2024.

UNITED 1944 is coming on December 12th to early access via PC (Steam).