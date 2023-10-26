Forgive me Father 2 early access roadmap revealed

Developer Byte Barrel has revealed the early access roadmap for Forgive Me Father 2, after the game launched last week.

The “retro-styled Lovecraftian shooter” will be getting new levels, weapons, enemies, and more, as details across three major updates, with even more coming for the “full release”, including acts 3 and 4, a finalised story, and a whole lot more.

A Byte Barrel spokesperson explained: “The first weekend since the insanity of Forgive Me Father 2 hit Early Access and you’ve had a chance to try the game properly – and we would like to thank everyone who already played the game and gave us their feedback”.

Both the developer and Fulqrum Publishing explained that “the roadmap is a brief outline, and are inviting players to provide feedback. Whilst the timing of each content update is unconfirmed at this stage, they are planning for the first one to come early next year, in February or March 2024”.

On top of that, the teams clarified that “whilst the roadmap only lists 3 Content Updates so far, it definitely does NOT mean there will not be any fixes and patches besides that – in fact, the developer is already working on a small bug fix update patch”.

While we didn’t review the second title, we did cover the original back in April 2022, with Mick saying: “Forgive Me Father is certainly atmospheric and a lot of fun, but fans of retro boomer shooters will find much more to like than those who prefer a more modern approach. The cool art style, thumping soundtrack and slick, frantic shooting combine to provide an experience that is both thrilling and cathartic, but ultimately a little shallow”.

This new title was released on October 19th into early access, and is currently sitting on a “very positive” rating on Steam, albeit with not a huge amount of reviews, but then, it has just been released.

Forgive me Father 2 is out now via PC early access on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games.