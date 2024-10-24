Forgive Me Father 2 review

For saying there are so many first-person shooters around, few have managed to recreate the constant moving, fast-paced intensity of Doom. One of the pillars of the genre, it still stands tall as one of the best to ever do it, and while many have tried to replicate the fury and the speed of id Software’s frenetic series, seldom titles have made us feel that same way while running through the chambers of hell. Forgive Me Father 2 has done an excellent job of giving us those similar feelings, and while Doom is clearly an inspiration, it is far from a cheap imitation.

Roaming through a Lovecraftian nightmare while defeating a range of abominations with a rich arsenal never gets old. Byte Barrel has used such a stunning art style to make a shooter that keeps you on your toes, with a fire in your belly and a rage in your heart. Throughout the different settings, you’ll face waves of creatures with all sorts of guns, melee weapons, and dark magic to dispatch them in bloody fashion. It’s consistently thrilling, especially when entering an area where hordes fill the screen, attacking you from up close and shooting at you from a distance.

Forgive Me Father 2 has come a long way since early access. Not only are there new levels set within the recesses of a nightmare and a snow-filled environment, new weapons, and new skills, but combat is tightened to within an inch of its life. The gunplay has been finely tuned to make each shot more responsive that the last, and the speed in which you reload and move and fire your weapon, it’s as good as it comes. Playing feels so good, and while it can be tricky at times to stay alive, you’re rewarded for your dedication to learning the rhythm of destruction.

On top of the various weapons you can use, you have access to a special ability through the use of a dark tome that grants you an edge in combat. Although there are plenty to unlock, I rarely used it apart from the one that granted me quicker reload times and less recoil when firing. It’s a neat idea and I’m sure many will make the most of these skills, but I was having far too much fun firing off rifles, grenade launchers, and weird monster guns that need feeding to fire. To unlock these weapons, finding tokens to unlock them back at the asylum gives you a reason to seek out every level for secrets and more, with hidden areas ripe for exploring.

Forgive Me Father 2 requires quick reactions to avoid dying, and at times you’ll face a lot of enemies. There are also times when a creature is hiding behind something that will attack you from behind, only noticeable from the pained groan they give as you pass them. Death finds you often, and some of the checkpoints feel too long from the last. Being cautious isn’t really an option as you seldom have time to breathe, so every new one you reached feels earned. It will drive you crazy at times, but I guess that’s pretty fitting given the story at its heart.

The comic book art style is superb, giving new life to the works of H.P. Lovecraft. I loved everywhere the story took me, from shipyards to the frontline of war, battling mutated creatures and deformed monstrosities every step of the way. Not only does it look incredible, the music is superb, helping to make those intense moments where you’re trying to survive against twenty enemies at a time feel like an immersive anger-fuelled metal concert where death rings out on every note.

Forgive Me Father 2 harks back to the golden age of shooters where you don’t get to regain health by hiding and ammo isn’t in abundance. Running and gunning is all that matters, and doing so in creative ways makes every death worthwhile. You learn the way enemies move and the layout of each new level, but you’re also taught when is best to reload, switch between weapons, and find the best methods to survive. With some stunning visuals and a killer soundtrack, there’s plenty to love despite the challenge feeling too much at times.