Wilmot Works It Out review

When a sequel comes along to a game you’ve enjoyed, it’s always an exciting time to be a fan. Once the hype has settled though, I often start to wonder what that sequel could bring to the table. Would more of the same be enough for me, or could an exciting new twist be what a series needs to really sweep me off my feet? Both of these options can yield wonderful new experiences for lucky gamers, but equally might just bring disappointment. If you loved Wilmot’s Warehouse you’re probably rather giddy to get stuck into the upcoming Wilmot Works It Out, and you’ll likely be impressed as long as you don’t mind a serious change of pace.

Although I didn’t play our square protagonist’s first outing, I have a vague idea what it’s all about. It featured Wilmot working in a warehouse, and having to sort blocks into handy piles to ensure warehouse productivity. Well everyone needs a way to unwind after a day of hard graft, and that includes Wilmot. Wilmot Works It Out is all about the downtime of our hero, which it turns out also features a whole lot of squares.

When not clocked in at his 9-5, Wilmot is all about his tiny jigsaw puzzles. Every day the postie brings a new package full of pieces to his puzzles, and it’s your job to put them together. That’s pretty much all you’ll do in Wilmot Works It Out, and I promise that’s more engaging than it sounds.

One of the most important aspects of the game that ensures putting puzzles together is never frustrating is the control scheme, which is wonderful. The whole game is grid based, and just by moving your character you can push any pieces that are around you. Alongside this you can also pick up pieces and rotate them around you, and this isn’t limited to one piece at a time. Sometimes you just want to grab a whole load of similar looking pieces and shove them in a corner to work on, and thanks to this you can.

Any other time I’ve had to put together a jigsaw in a video game I’ve only had to focus on a single picture, but in Wilmot Works It Out you’ll have to solve a whole bunch at once. The puzzle company that drops off packages for our man Willy is having a bit of a mix up at the factory, and that means that your orders are all shipping with a few pieces mixed up. Due to this part of the challenge of the game is working out which pieces group together to make a picture, and when a mountain landscape and hot air balloon action shot both feature a whole lot of sky it becomes a bit of a mission.

The soothing task of solving puzzles makes for a seriously cosy and relaxing gaming experience, but there’s a little more to Wilmot Works It Out than just putting squares together. Each day when you get a delivery from the postie she’ll have a little chat with you. At first this is just small talk about the neighbourhood, but as you receive more and more packages she’ll open up about her life and aspirations. It’s a lovely little narrative that gives you an extra tug to play more, and adds to the game hugely.

Another part of the game that really adds to the total package is what you do with your pictures when they’re complete. You can hang your finished works on the walls of your home however you see fit, and as you complete chapters you’ll open up more rooms to hang your favourite colourful creations. Each time you unlock a room you can also choose its wallpaper pattern and colour, and whether you adore interior design or just want to hang your faves together it’s fun to style your home between moving blocks.

There’s not a whole lot more to say about Wilmot Works It Out, and how much enjoyment you’ll get out of it is down to your own taste. I found it to be a delightfully chilled out experience that I needed in my life. The puzzles are enjoyable to piece together, the controls never get in the way of doing that, and the little extra features like chatting to the postie really add to the experience. Wilmot Works It Out is one of the most engaging and endearing cosy games I’ve played, and as long as you like jigsaws you’ll likely have a great time with all the colourful squares.