Vendetta Forever review

Vendetta Forever is an intense shooter filled with stylish levels and a superb soundtrack. It’s one of those games you turn on just to let out some steam, and while it can be stress-inducing, it scratches that itch that games like Superhot have left behind. The bitesize levels are filled with various ways to dispatch enemies, all feeling like snapshots from a history of blockbuster movies where every weapon you can think of is probably useable at some point. Perfect for VR, nDreams has put together a classic, and you won’t be disappointed.

Each level has a different objective, all varying in length and weapon types. One might see you on board a pirate firing off a musket, and the next you might be sat across a table with one enemy and one bullet. Skyscrapers, the wild west, being strapped to a table with a laser edging closer and closer to your groin. There are tons of levels that all pay homage to classic cinema moments, and each one is a lot of fun. What makes it so enjoyable is the ‘lo-kill-motion’ mechanic that only lets you move once you’ve killed another enemy.

After killing someone, you teleport to where they are by grabbing their weapon. Creating chains between enemies is your route to the exit, and watching it all unfold is just as exciting as how movement works in Superhot. Sometimes you’ll be stationary in a level, but a lot of the time moving around levels comes from successfully killing. Enemies shoot fast and with great accuracy, so you’ll often find death comes knocking. Thankfully, you quickly learn this lesson.

Standing up is by far the best way to play Vendetta Forever. Dodging bullets, firing the wealth of weapons and using the various melee weapons is such a thrill. Stabbing with a pencil, throwing an axe or shuriken, and slicing with a samurai sword. Firing an Uzi or pistol, guiding the bullet of a sniper rifle to its target, and blasting enemies away with a shotgun. You’ve got such a range of weapons at your disposal that all of your options make every level enjoyable. To make things even more fun, there are modifiers that can help proceedings, such as the ability to remain vulnerable while you speed through levels.

Online leaderboards will give you that added challenge to beat your friends, and the practice range allows you to become familiar with all of the weapons. Once you get the hang of Vendetta Forever, there’s so much fun to be had. I’ve missed games like this. While it can be tough at times, the sheer variety in level design, objectives, and routes to the end provide plenty of replayability, and at its heart is a developer that loves the excitement that cinema can provide.

Vendetta Forever is such a good game in VR. It’s responsive and intense, with the lo-kill-motion mechanic feeling different to anything I’ve played before. The visuals are excellent, and the variety in everything from the weapon choice to level design never fails to impressive. If you’ve been waiting for a VR shooter that puts your enjoyment front and centre through carefully crafted levels and plenty of opportunities to succeed, this is the one for you.