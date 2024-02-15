PowerWash Simulator VR adds Muckingham Files content via free update

FuturLab and nDreams has announced that the Muckingham Files content has been added to PowerWash Simulator VR today, for free.

This is the first post-launch content for PowerWash Simulator VR, which is available on Meta Quest headsets. The Muckingham Files offers “something for both newcomers and seasoned washers with new locations to explore”, says the developer, adding that it also includes” new stories to uncover, and new jobs to take on. From desert vistas to opulent Spanish villas, players will spray their way to squeaky-clean satisfaction across six new levels”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

To celebrate the release of The Muckingham Files, PowerWash Simulator is now on sale for up to 25% off on the Meta Quest Store, making this the perfect time for would-be washers to get a head start on their spring cleaning. PowerWash Simulator VR brings the good, clean fun of PowerWash Simulator into virtual reality. On its release in November 2023, PowerWash Simulator went straight in at the top of the Meta Quest Store charts and earned critical acclaim for the way the super smoothing gameplay was seamlessly integrated into VR.

We enjoyed the VR version a lot, with Mick Fraser saying: “Powerwash Simulator has always been a game to just sit and chill with. It’s oddly satisfying to blast the dirt off mundane items, although when you’re also cleaning the Mars Rover or a sleeping Cave Dragon, it’s hardly mundane. Yet the game remains super relaxing and addictive nonetheless.

Here, Powerwash Simulator really does go to another level. Despite a few performance hiccups that you may not even notice, it’s the perfect job sim for the VR platform. Simple, addictive, soothing and a lot of fun, Powerwash Simulator is the ideal fit for the Meta Quest headset”, and giving it a 9/10 score in his review.

PowerWash Simulator is out now for Meta Quest.