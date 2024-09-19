PowerWash Simulator announces Shrek is coming to the game

FuturLab and Square Enix has announced that Dreamworks’ Animation’s Shrek is coming to PowerWash Simulator next month. Specifically the “Shrek Special Pack” will be coming on October 10th to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s the official word: “Equipped with your trusty array of Power Washers, it’s your quest to bring this world back to its vibrant, fairy tale glory. Some of you may get wet, but that is a sacrifice we’re willing to make. So, what exactly will you be washing?”

The list, then, is as follows:

Shrek’s Swamp – Restore Shrek’s Swamp to its former *ahem* glory after being covered in glittery goop in this super-satisfying, high-contrast clean-up. You can even go inside his home, and marvel at the incredible attention to detail paid to making it feel authentic to the movies. Well, after you’ve cleaned up all the gunk, of course.

Duloc – In Duloc, you’ll discover a collection of art left behind by some disgruntled (but artistically gifted) knights.

Fairy Godmother’s Potion Factory – This iconic location from Shrek 2 has been meticulously recreated, complete with working machines. It’s down to you to de-gunk them, you wouldn’t want to gum up the inner workings of the Fairy Godmother’s potion empire, would you?

Dragon’s Lair – This glittering hoard is not so shiny anymore – cue your arrival! As you clean it, you’ll discover more than just gold and gems – you’ll also reveal some tasty details for fans of the Shrek universe.

Hansel’s Honeymoon Hideaway – This candy-coated cottage has seen better days. Bring it back to its gingerbread glory in this deliciously detailed job.

As you play and spray, you’ll receive messages from some familiar faces and, in usual PowerWash fashion, the campaign is playable with a friend in co-op, or up to six players in free play. That means you can wash up late sharing manly stories, and in the morning one of you can make waffles.

PowerWash Simulator is out now, and the Shrek Special Pack is hitting PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on October 10th, and will cost $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.50. The main game is also available for Meta Quest.