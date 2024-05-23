PowerWash Simulator VR Back to the Future pack out today

FuturLab and nDreams VR has announced that PowerWash Simulator VR is getting premium DLC today, in the form of the Back to the Future pack, which hits the Meta Quest store today at 6pm BST (10am PT).

The press release says “Players won’t need roads where they’re going but they will need their trusty virtual power washer to tackle the five new jobs included in this Special Pack”, which are as follows:

Doc Brown’s Van

The Time Machine

Hill Valley Clocktower

The Holomax Theatre

Doc’s Time Train

Here’s the launch trailer for the VR version of the DLC, below:

Grab hold of your power washer in the super-soothing simulator that has taken the world by storm. PowerWash Simulator VR is out now on Meta Quest! With the 1:1 accuracy and total precision granted by the Meta Quest Touch controllers, blasting away every speck of dirt and grime is a breeze. Reach up, get down and lean-in to tackle those pesky hard-to-reach spots. Or if you prefer, sit back, relax and wash your worries away from the comfort of your chair.

“We are excited for players to experience these virtual film sets inspired by Back to the Future in PowerWash Simulator VR,” says Dan Chequer, FuturLab’s Design Director, “The animations really shine in VR, from ducking under Doc’s Time Train as it takes off to

dodging the shark hologram, it feels like you’ve stepped back in time and onto a real film set. With gorgeous scenery and immense detail, this pack is a real blast to clean.”

“VR truly elevates the PowerWash Simulator and Back to the Future Special Pack,” says David Corless, VP of Publishing at nDreams. “There’s really no better way to experience the world of Back to the Future than through the futuristic tech of VR and the super satisfying gameplay of PowerWash Simulator VR.”

It’s not the first DLC the VR version has received, as it also got the Muckingham Files in February 2024.

The game is is out now for Meta Quest.