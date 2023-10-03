PowerWash Simulator VR release date confirmed

FuturLab and nDreams have announced that PowerWash Simulator VR will be coming to Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro on November 2, 2023. From today, players can pre-order the game from the Meta Quest store and receive a pair of exclusive cat-themed in-game gloves at launch.

You can see the game in all its glory in the PowerWash Simulator VR release date trailer below:

PowerWash Simulator VR adds an extra layer of immersion and interactivity to the experience through a host of virtual reality-specific features. Precise 1:1 motion control is delivered through the Quest Touch controllers while 360-degree immersion means the town of Muckingham has never felt more, well, dirty.

New features exclusive to the VR version dial up the immersion even further. Players can pick out the perfect outfit and the right equipment from the back of the iconic PowerWash van and change nozzles on the fly with the all-new tool belt.

This virtual reality incarnation brings all of the good clean fun and base game content from the PC and console versions, including the ability to wash in co-op multiplayer.

FuturLab have teamed up with VR veterans nDreams – creators of Synapse and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – to bring the game to market.

Kirsty Rigden, Co-CEO of FuturLab had this to say about the new title:

We’ve dreamt of bringing PowerWash Simulator to VR since its conception and are so excited to finally announce a release date. Soon players will be able experience Muckingham from a whole new angle by reaching, crouching, and getting up close and personal with dirt. With assistance from nDreams, we’re thrilled to be able to carve out this virtual space for our community to relax, wash away their worries, or just kick back with friends.”

