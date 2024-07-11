PowerWash Simulator VR – Alice’s Adventure special pack released

FuturLab and nDreams has announced that PowerWash Simulator VR – Alice’s Adventure special pack is out now for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.

The newly released pack includes levels from Alice’s Adventures, in a similar way to previous add-on content, such as the Back to the Future pack did. On top of this new pack, however, you can now try the first half an hour of PowerWash Simulator VR for free.

Check out the new trailer for the special pack, below:

“We’re excited to be bringing another brilliant Special Pack to PowerWash Simulator VR,” said David Corless, Vice President of Publishing at nDreams. “Experiencing Wonderland in VR is really special and we’re sure players are going to love the vibrancy and detail of each level in Alice’s Adventures.”

Here’s the lowdown on the locations you can clean up, from the press release:

Wonderland Entrance Hall: Travel through an incredible ‘Ames Illusion’ corridor into the Entrance Hall via the magic of Meta Quest – take advantage of the 360-degree field of vision to reveal unique patterns on the floors and ceilings and quirks in the architecture as you wash, such as little doors nested in the main doors.

White Rabbit’s House: Alluding to the Rabbit’s pre-occupation with being late, his home has been littered with clocks and time motifs, including a clock floor and the pervasive sound of ticking.

Caterpillar’s Mushroom: Ever wondered if a caterpillar wears socks? Wonder no more, as players will find them hanging on the line. A more curious question is do they wear PJ’s and what do they look like?! The answer lies under the muck!

Mad Tea Party: In this unique level, players will see things from a whole new perspective… after being shrunken down to miniature size and let loose with 1:1 controls to clean up the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party with accuracy.

Queen of Hearts’ Court: Players will feel imposed and invited in equal measure as they look up, down and all around at the beautiful environmental art and regal details. They’ll stare in awe at the trimmed hedges that perfectly line up with the Queen’s crown and the wonderfully illustrated banners that undoubtedly cement this as a domain fit for a Queen!

The new pack is available now for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.