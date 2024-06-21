PowerWash Simulator VR getting an Alice’s Adventure pack on July 11th

FuturLab and nDreams has announced a new DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator VR, and it’s coming next month.

The Alice’s Adventure special pack is coming on July 11th to Meta Quest Store, and the team says that “The whimsical Special Pack captures the essence of Alice in Wonderland by showcasing iconic visuals and quirky designs brought to life in VR.” nDreams adds that “Players will enjoy the beautiful environmental art, vivid colours, and unique looks enhanced through their Meta Quest headset. Take advantage of the 1:1 controls and the immersive, 360-degree field of vision to explore the five fun and colourful levels as well as an Alice in Wonderland themed ‘Washer’ and ‘Character’ skins, and more.”

There are five maps included in the new special pack, as follows:

Wonderland Entrance Hall

White Rabbit’s House

Caterpillar’s Mushroom

Mad Tea Party

Queen of Hearts’ Court

PowerWash Simulator VR brings the good, clean fun of PowerWash Simulator into virtual reality. On its release in November 2023, PowerWash Simulator VR went straight in at the top of the Meta Quest Store charts and earned critical acclaim for the way the super smoothing gameplay was seamlessly integrated into VR.

This new pack joins other previously released content for the VR experience, such as the Back to the Future pack that came out in May this year.

In our review of the game, we said: “It’s oddly satisfying to blast the dirt off mundane items, although when you’re also cleaning the Mars Rover or a sleeping Cave Dragon, it’s hardly mundane. Yet the game remains super relaxing and addictive nonetheless.

In VR, Powerwash Simulator really does go to another level. Despite a few performance hiccups that you may not even notice, it’s the perfect job sim for the VR platform. Simple, addictive, soothing and a lot of fun, Powerwash Simulator VR is the ideal fit for the Meta Quest headset.”

PowerWash Simulator VR is out now for Meta Quest headsets.