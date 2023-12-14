PowerWash Simulator “Santa’s Workshop” update out now

FuturLab and Square Enix has announced that the free Christmas update for PowerWash Simulator, “Santa’s Workshop” is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players.

The Santa’s Workshop update for PowerWash Simulator adds a brand new map of, guess what, Santa’s Workshop, that includes over 500 dings, which is more than any of the other levels available for the game. There are also new cosmetics, and one “elf’s Christmas tale of chaos”.

Check out the trailer for Santa’s Workshop, below:

Kirsty Rigden, CEO, FuturLab said: “To spread some holiday cheer, we wanted to say thank you to our amazing player base by gifting this festive map to the community over Christmas. I’m so proud at the level of detail our team has poured into this pack, with over 500 sub-tasks and an environment that really encapsulates the joy and magic of the season”.

Here’s the key features for the free update:

Santa’s Workshop Map – Uncover a whimsical workshop beneath layers of muck, soot and…ice cream?

Uncover a whimsical workshop beneath layers of muck, soot and…ice cream? Unwrap a whole new look – Experience the cosiest clean yet in a new power washing suit, gloves and festive washer skin.

Experience the cosiest clean yet in a new power washing suit, gloves and festive washer skin. A Christmas Story – How did the place become covered in soot and ice-cream anyway? Discover the story from one of the elves as you clean!

How did the place become covered in soot and ice-cream anyway? Discover the story from one of the elves as you clean! Ding ding ding! – Over 500 Dings! More Dings than in ANY other PowerWash Simulator Level yet.

We recently reviewed Powerwash Simulator VR, which Mick loved, saying “In VR, Powerwash Simulator really does go to another level. Despite a few performance hiccups that you may not even notice, it’s the perfect job sim for the VR platform. Simple, addictive, soothing and a lot of fun, this is the ideal fit for the Meta Quest headset”, and awarding it a massive 9/10 score.

PowerWash Simulator is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Meta Quest, and Nintendo Switch.