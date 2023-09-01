PowerWash Simulator is getting a Back to the Future pack

Developer FuturLab and publisher Square Enix has announced that PowerWash Simulator is going Back to the Future with a “high-voltage” expansion coming later this year.

The Back to the Future expansion for PowerWash Simulator will cost $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49 and is coming to all formats, so that’s PC (Steam and Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PlayStation 5.

In the pack, the developer says that “players will have the opportunity to travel back in time to hose down iconic movie sets and props inspired by the Back to the Future franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, including Doc Brown’s van, the Time Machine, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre and Doc’s Time Train. Plus, there are ten new achievements to collect in-game”.

Developer FuturLab says it has “worked closely with Universal Games and Digital Platforms throughout the development process to ensure the DLC is faithful to the timeless trilogy”.

Kirsty Rigden, Co-CEO of FuturLab said: “Back to the Future is a dream IP. This new collaboration gives us the opportunity to take our players somewhere completely unexpected… the past, future and present!”

The team says that more new will be coming soon, so fans should stay tuned. This is just one of many crossovers that the game has had with other properties, as there’s been Final Fantasy 7 content, a Tomb Raider section, and even a Spongebob SquarePants pack, to name a few.

PowerWash Simulator continues to be a cult favourite, with a physical copy now available, and a roadmap announced that suggested more is yet to come. FuturLab says that there will be paid DLC and some free season content to come in Q4 of 2023, though stating that “We must add the disclaimer that plans could change during development, but if they do, we will of course let you know of any changes! We can’t wait to unveil each section of the roadmap with every announce, but for now, let us introduce you to the first of the ‘free content’ reveals…”

PowerWash Simulator is out now on all PC and console formats.