Power Wash Simulator is having a crossover with Tomb Raider

Having taken the world by storm last year (thanks, Game Pass!) Power Wash Simulator isn’t done by any means. In fact, it’s now getting content collaborations, and Square Enix is getting involved thanks to Croft Manor from the Tomb Raider series.

“Creating the Tomb Raider Special Pack has been an honour and a fantastic experience” said Dan Chequer, Lead Designer at FuturLab. “We can’t wait for players to get up close and personal with Croft Manor and explore its many secrets!”

Coming on January 31st to all platforms (the game itself is out on PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on that date, too), you can check out the trailer below that shows the new content off:

It’s actually a bit strange as Crystal Dynamics was sold to The Embracer Group, but this is still under Square Enix, so presumably this was a pre-existing deal as Power Wash Simulator was also published by Square Enix, and developed by FuturLab, which remains an independent developer

“What Tomb Raider fan hasn’t explored Croft Manor and thought ‘Winston could really use some help with these grounds! I would love to power wash this place!’?” asked Dallas Dickinson, Franchise General Manager for Tomb Raider at Crystal Dynamics. “Now, with the help of Square Enix Collective and FuturLab that’s not only possible, but immensely satisfying as well.”

“We know the community wants more to clean, and I’m delighted we’re able to kick off our post-release plans in style with this Tomb Raider collaboration,” added Phil Elliott, studio head at Square Enix Collective. “We’ve had so much great support from players, press and content creators, and we wanted to do something special to say thank you!”

Power Wash Simulator is out now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 on January 31st.